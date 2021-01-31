Brodin gets winner 18 seconds into OT as Wild top Avs 4-3

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jonas Brodin scored 18 seconds into overtime to give the depleted Minnesota Wild a 4-3 victory over the Colorado Avalanche. Jordan Greenway, who had an earlier goal, set up the winner with a pass from the end line. Victor Rask scored his second goal of the game for Minnesota to tie it with 7:26 left in regulation. Brandon Saad, Joonas Donskoi and Cale Makar scored for the Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon had two assists before leaving during the second intermission with a lower body injury.