Fight The Man: What GameStop’s surge says about online mobs

It’s a fable for our times: Small-time investors band together to take down greedy Wall Street hedge funds using the stock of a troubled video-game store. But the revolt of online stock-traders suggests much more. The internet is shifting society’s balance of power in unanticipated ways. And the same tools that empower the little guy can also give rise to extremist mobs waging harassment campaigns or the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. Last week they gave us the Great GameStop Stock Uprising. Who knows what this week will bring. The only thing for sure is that we’ll be seeing more of it.