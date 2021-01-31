For emerging adults, pandemic serves up unique challenges

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The pandemic has been hard on both kids and adults, but it’s also been challenging for those who are in between. Demographic shifts during the last century have given rise to a distinct developmental stage called “emerging adulthood” that spans the late teens and early twenties. With the pandemic causing major disruptions in education, employment, housing and more, young people who are no longer adolescents but not quite adults are struggling to find their footing. Some experts worry that could have long-term negative effects, though the psychologist who coined the phrase “emerging adulthood” said this age group is resilient and likely will bounce back.