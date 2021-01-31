From ho-hum to whopper: Major storm on its way to Northeast

After days of frigid temperatures but little else weather-wise, the Northeast is bracing for a whopper of a storm that could dump well over a foot of snow in many areas, create blizzard-like conditions and cause travel problems for the next few days. Three to 5 inches of snow arrived in central Ohio by early Sunday, making for some slippery roads. A few more inches were in the forecast for Sunday, but by the afternoon, snow was expected to reach Pennsylvania. The National Weather says heavy snow is forecast to fall at an inch to 3 inches an hour on Monday in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.