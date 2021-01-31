Fugitive Tigray leader reportedly speaks out after months

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The fugitive leader of Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region has reportedly made his first public comments in three months, urging the international community to investigate what he called genocide and other abuses by forces including those from neighboring Eritrea. It is not immediately possible to verify the audio comments by Debretsion Gebremichael posted late Saturday by a Tigray-allied media outlet. He has been on the run since shortly after fighting broke out in early November between Ethiopian and allied forces and those of the Tigray region who had dominated the country’s government for nearly three decades.