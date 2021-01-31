GOP Rep Kinzinger starts PAC to resist party’s Trump embrace

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Adam Kinzinger was one of the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Donald Trump. Now, the Illinois congressman is launching a political action committee to push back against a House GOP leadership team and party that he says have become too closely aligned to the former president. Kinzinger announced the “Country 1st” PAC in a six-minute video released Sunday. The PAC will challenge the current direction of a GOP that Kinzinger says has become a “Trump-first party” to the detriment of the nation, as seen by the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. The Illinois representative says his party has “lost its way.”