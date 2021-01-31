Hungarian restaurant workers protest lockdown restrictions

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Protesters have gathered at a central square in Hungary’s capital of Budapest demanding a rethinking of the country’s coronavirus lockdown restrictions. Some entrepreneurs in the hospitality sector plan to open their doors to indoor dining on Monday, in defiance of strict pandemic restrictions. As the lockdown limiting restaurants to takeout service approaches the three-month mark, many business owners complain that they have received little to none of the government’s promised financial assistance while other businesses like shopping malls and retail stores have been permitted to remain open. Protest organizers have called for civil disobedience, and for the government to allow restaurants to open their doors.