Iowa lawmaker blames lack of House rules for virus infection

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Democratic state lawmaker says she has tested positive for COVID-19 and thinks she was infected with the virus at the Iowa Capitol, where Republicans have refused to mandate masks or require people to disclose positive cases. The announcement by Rep. Amy Nielsen of North Liberty on Saturday night marked the first confirmed case among legislators, but there have been three other positive cases among people associated in the House since the legislative session began three weeks ago. One of those additional cases was announced by the House’s chief clerk Saturday. House Speaker Pat Grassley says he cannot force members to wear masks. House rules do require men to wear a tie and jacket when in session and blue jeans are prohibited.