Israel to give some coronavirus vaccines to Palestinians

3:54 am National news from the Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office says Israel has agreed to transfer 5,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine to the Palestinians to immunize front-line medical workers. It is the first time that Israel has confirmed the transfer of vaccines to the Palestinians. Israel is one of the world’s leaders in vaccinating its population after striking procurement deals with international drug giants Pfizer and Moderna. The Palestinians have not begun to vaccine their people.

Associated Press

