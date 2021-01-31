Maine company successfully launches prototype rocket

BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) — A Maine company that’s developing a rocket to propel small satellites into space passed its first major test. Brunswick-based bluShift Aerospace launched a 20-foot prototype rocket on Sunday. It hit an altitude of a little more than 4,000 feet in a run designed to test the rocket’s propulsion and control systems. bluShift held the test at the site of the former Loring Air Force Base. The company is one of dozens racing to find affordable ways to launch so-called nano satellites. Some of the satellites can be as small as 10 centimeters by 10 centimeters.