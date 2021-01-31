Minnesota shows nearly 1,000 new virus cases, 13 new deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota health officials are confirming 996 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths to due complications from the coronavirus.

The update released Sunday increased the total number of positive tests to 461,807 and cumulative deaths to 6,200 since the start of the pandemic.

The COVID Tracking Project reports that Minnesota 48th in the country for new cases per capita in the last two weeks and 31st per capita in fatalities.

Nearly 4,000 of the people who have died during the pandemic were residents of long-term care facilities.

Sunday’s report shows that an additional 37,095 residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, increasing the total to 418,299. Of those, 111,715 people have been administered two doses.

(WXOW) - In southeastern Minnesota, Winona County reported 11 new cases on Sunday. Houston and Fillmore counties each had three.