Qatar pledges $360 million in aid to Hamas-ruled Gaza

10:29 am National news from the Associated Press

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Qatari government says it will provide $360 million in assistance for the Gaza Strip during the coming year. Sunday’s announcement continues a program that has helped reduce fighting between Israel and the territory’s militant Hamas rulers. Qatar, an energy-rich Gulf country, has been providing payments to Gaza each month since 2018. The payments have paid for much-needed electricity, helped Hamas cover the salaries of its civil servants and provided monthly $100 stipends to scores of impoverished families. Qatar has provided additional funds for development projects such as new roads and hospitals.

Associated Press

