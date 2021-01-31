Reports: Military stages coup in Myanmar, Suu Kyi detained

NAYPYITAW, Myanmar (AP) — Reports says a military coup is taking place in Myanmar and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi has been detained under house arrest. All communications to Naypyitaw appeared to have been cut, and Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party could not be reached. Myanmar lawmakers were to gather Monday for the first session of Parliament since last year’s election, with tension lingering over recent comments by the military that were widely seen as threatening a coup. Online news portal Myanmar Now cited unidentified sources about the arrest of Suu Kyi and her party’s chairperson early Monday and did not have further details.