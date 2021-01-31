Somalia’s al-Shabab rebels attack hotel in the capital city

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Somalia’s police say a hotel in the capital has been hit by an explosion and an attack by gunmen. Police spokesman Sadiq Adan Ali said a vehicle loaded with explosives crashed into the entrance gate of the Afrik hotel, near Mogadishu’s strategic K-4 junction. Somalia’s police say a number of armed gunmen then quickly invaded the hotel, opening fire on staff and patrons inside. Government forces responded to the attack and gunfire could be heard coming from the hotel. At least seven wounded civilians could be seen although police did not immediately give casualty figures. Al-Shabab extremist rebels have claimed responsibility for the attack.