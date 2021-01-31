Swedish nurse wins a week of isolation, films amid pandemic

GOTEBORG, Sweden (AP) — The 44th Goteborg film festival opened this weekend in a mostly virtual format. But an emergency ward nurse from Sweden was selected among 12,000 volunteers to spend a week on an isolated island in the North Sea with the only companionship the events’ entire movie selection. Lisa Enroth said the opportunity gave her “time to reflect” after a busy year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Scandinavia’s largest film festival moved online as COVID-19 restrictions banned public gatherings, but has set-up a real-time streaming platform accessible to people living in Sweden in a bid to replicate, albeit virtually, the collective cinema viewing experience.