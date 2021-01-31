Twins finalize $10.5M, 1-year deal with SS Andrelton Simmons

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have finalized an $10.5 million, one-year contract with shortstop Andrelton Simmons. He agreed to the deal earlier in the week. The move enhances Minnesota’s infield defense for 2021, forming a strong tandem on the left side with third baseman Josh Donaldson. The Twins are seeking a third straight AL Central division title, attempting to stop their record 18-game postseason losing streak. Simmons is a four-time Gold Glove award winner. He will allow Jorge Polanco to move to second base. The 31-year-old Simmons played the last five seasons with the Los Angeles Angels.