Winona jail needs new facility to help improve detainee mental health

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - The Winona County Jail staff converted custodial closets to meeting spaces because there is not enough room to meet with detainees about their mental health--one example of why they said a new facility is necessary.

The jail does meet the Minnesota Department of Corrections' 2021 standards so it will close in September.

"We work with what we have here," Intake worker Trish Chandler said. "There's not a lot of space but we make do."

Jail administrator Steven Buswell has worked in corrections for more than 30 years and acknowledge the culture has not always supported detainees the way it should.

"It was a revolving door," Buswell said. "Because we literally housed people before. We brought them in they sat and it's unfortunate to even say it but we brought them in and they stayed in here and when it was time to go we let them back out. We did not reach out to the community, nor did the community reach out to us. It was just the standard practice at the time. It's just unacceptable."

Recently, the jail added a bail assessor role and include community counselors to help detainees with mental health or substance abuse issues in and outside of jail.

"Getting to know them as not just a number or not just a client it's getting to know them as a person," Empower CTC counselor Joshua Mueller said. "Realizing that the things that are happening in their lives are not necessarily derivative of the person they truly are."

Buswell said convincing the community and the county board to build a new facility is a tough job because some people do not believe in the system at all.

"You have to admit most people don't like to hear, 'I'm going to build a jail in your backyard,''' Buswell said.

He said it costs $105 per day to hold someone in jail, but that the new community approach brought the average detainee stay down from 18 to ten days.

No building plans were approved yet.