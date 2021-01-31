Winter Storm Warning until SUN 6:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Grant County

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING…

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches.

Total snowfall of 3 to 5 inches.

* WHERE…Grant County.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on hazardous road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

