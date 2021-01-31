Skip to Content

Winter Storm Warning until SUN 6:00 PM CST

Last updated today at 2:39 am
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Grant County

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING…

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches.
Total snowfall of 3 to 5 inches.

* WHERE…Grant County.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on hazardous road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

