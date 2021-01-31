Winter Storm Warning until SUN 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Fayette County

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY…

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches.

Total snowfall of 3 to 5 inches.

* WHERE…Clayton and Fayette Counties.

* WHEN…Until noon CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on hazardous road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

