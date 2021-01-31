Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 6:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Buffalo County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING…

* WHAT…Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches.

Total snowfall of 2 to 4 inches.

* WHERE…Portions of central, southwest and west central

Wisconsin.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&