2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in St. Paul suburb

MAHTOMEDI, Minn. (AP) — Police in a St. Paul suburb said Monday that two men died in an apparent murder-suicide outside a FedEx facility. Washington County Sheriff’s Commander Sarah Halverson said the men were found with gunshot wounds outside the facility by sheriff’s deputies called to the location about 2:26 a.m. Halverson said one man — Jimmie Wilemon, 58, of Mississippi — was dead and the other — 49-year-old David Peterson of Blaine — was badly wounded. Peterson died at a hospital, she said. Halverson said both men were truck drivers who worked for the same company. She didn’t immediately have the name of the company, but said it wasn’t FedEx.