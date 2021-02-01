Advocates: Workers here illegally may shy from investigators

ATLANTA (AP) — Immigrant advocates say they fear workers at a Georgia poultry plant where a liquid nitrogen leak killed six people may not come forward to federal investigators for fear they will be arrested and deported. Immigrant rights lawyer Shelly Anand called Monday on the Department of Labor and the Department of Homeland Security to work together to guarantee workers in the country illegally are safe from deportation. Anand says she and others are working to get legal representation for workers, which could provide them some protection against deportation. Two workers were released over the weekend, and the remaining hospitalized worker’s condition improved from critical to fair.