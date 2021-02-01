Bosnian director: Movie’s human-rights focus resonates now

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnian filmmaker Jasmila Zbanic says she is used to improvising. And she says that came in handy this year while finishing a film during the pandemic. Zbanic’s latest film — “Quo Vadis, Aida?” — has no promotional budget but does have Oscar buzz as a possible nominee for best international film. Zbanic will know next week whether the movie made the shortlist of 15 international films. “Quo Vadis, Aida?” is based on true events from Bosnia’s 1992-95 inter-ethnic war. It took the writer-director more than a decade to put together and create. Post-production had to be done remotely across Europe. Zbanic thinks the movie’s focus on human rights resonates even more because of the pandemic.