California man arrested after livestream shows 2 bodies

VACAVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Police in California arrested a man suspected of two killings after someone reported seeing a livestream on social media that showed him with a gun and two women lying on the floor. The Vacaville Police Department says officers went to an apartment complex Saturday after getting a call from a woman about the livestream. Police say the video showed the man carrying a handgun and two women lying motionless. A SWAT team arrested a 29-year-old Sacramento man and found the two women dead. Police have not released any information on the cause of their deaths or their identities.