China blasts Pompeo over accusation of genocide in Xinjiang

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese government official has accused former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of trying to cripple Beijing’s relations with new President Joe Biden’s administration by declaring China’s actions against the Uighur ethnic group “genocide.” It’s the latest in a Chinese attempt to counter efforts in Western countries to cut trade ties and sanction Chinese officials over widespread reported abuses in the region, including mass detention, forced labor and forced birth control. The comments come as Biden’s administration is formulating its policies toward China, which many analysts call the biggest geopolitical challenge facing the U.S.