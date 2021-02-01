Erdogan says Turkey needs new constitution

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — In a surprise development, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has spoken of the need to draft a new and “civilian” constitution for Turkey. During a televised speech following a Cabinet meeting Monday, Erdogan recalled that the country’s last two constitutions _ enacted in 1961 and 1982 _ were drafted following military coups, and contained “indelible” traces of the “military tutelage.” Erdogan said the new constitution should be a “civilian” one but did not elaborate. In 2018, Turkey transitioned from a parliamentary system to an executive presidential system that concentrated most powers in the hands of the president. The transition came following a referendum that amended several articles of the 1982 Constitution.