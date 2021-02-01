Ex-County Council member faces more sex abuse charges

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — A former county council member and South Carolina state trooper has been granted bail again despite facing charges of sexually abusing girls in two counties and federal charges of lying while trying to buy a gun in December. Ex-Bamberg County Councilman Kerry Trent Kinard remains jailed for now pending a federal hearing. He faces up to life in prison if convicted of sex abuse in Bamberg County. Now he’s also charged in Jasper County, where a woman says she was 16 when Kinard abused her. Defense attorney Bakari Sellers says Kinard is innocent, but was “stupid” to deny facing felonies while trying to buy a gun.