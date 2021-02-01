FEMA to send $47 million to WI for vaccine distribution

(WKOW) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Wisconsin Emergency Management (WEM) announced Saturday that $47,056,978 in federal funding has been made available for the state’s coronavirus vaccine distribution.

This funding is an advance payment to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services for eligible reimbursable costs to distribute and administer vaccines.

“FEMA is committed to expanding COVID-19 vaccination efforts across the country,” said Kevin M. Sligh, acting regional administrator, FEMA Region 5. “This expedited grant funding will increase vaccine access across Wisconsin and is an important resource in the state’s fight to stop the spread of this virus.”

Dr. Darrell L. Williams, Wisconsin Emergency Management administrator said, “We are grateful to FEMA Region 5 for their ongoing support.” He continued, “The partial fulfillment of this expedited request will go a long way towards helping our ongoing response to COVID-19 to include our vaccination efforts throughout the great state of Wisconsin.”