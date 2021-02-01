Germany seeks ways to give its vaccine campaign momentum

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel and German state governors are going to talk on Monday with representatives of the pharmaceutical industry beefing up the country’s sluggish vaccination campaign. Monday’s videoconference, which also will involve the European Union’s executive Commission, was arranged as finger-pointing in the bloc’s most populous country mounts. By Friday, some 1.85 million people had received a first vaccine dose in Germany — a country of 83 million — and over 461,000 a second dose. The German government has pledged to offer everyone a vaccine shot by late September.