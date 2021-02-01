Harris speaks with Trudeau in first foreign leader call

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris has spoken with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. It marked her first call to a foreign leader since entering the White House. According to a readout from the White House, Harris offered assurances during Monday’s call that the Biden administration would “do everything it can” to secure the release of two Canadian citizens detained by China. According to a readout from Trudeau’s office, the two also discussed trade policies between the nations and “avoiding the unintended consequences of Buy America policies.” They also spoke about President Joe Biden’s planned meeting with Trudeau, which is expected sometime this month.