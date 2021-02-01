Skip to Content

Hartford Courant wins appeal over secrecy in juvenile crimes

New
6:33 pm National news from the Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The Hartford Courant triumphed Monday in its challenge to a Connecticut law sealing some juvenile court proceedings, including records in Kennedy cousin Michael Skakel’s murder case. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Monday in Manhattan. It rejected a 2019 Connecticut law that kept secret the identities of juveniles when their cases were transferred to adult court. Records would only be unsealed if they were convicted. A three-judge appeals panel said the law was not narrow enough to be constitutional. The decision came in a lawsuit challenging the law filed by the newspaper and the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press. The Connecticut attorney general’s office said it was considering next steps.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content