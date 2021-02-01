Skip to Content

Hong Kong government critic Jimmy Lai returns to court

3:42 am National news from the Associated Press

HONG KONG (AP) — Prominent Hong Kong democracy advocate and newspaper founder Jimmy Lai has returned to court to contest an attempt by the government to keep him in jail while facing charges under a sweeping new national security law. No verdict was announced following the hearing Monday and Lai remains in custody. Lai was sent to the Court of Final Appeal in a prison van and entered through an inflatable tunnel as journalists sought to capture the scene. Lai was arrested last month in a sweep against pro-democracy activists accused over their involvement in 2019 anti-government protests. Lai was first refused bail, but released on appeal, leading to attacks on Hong Kong’s judiciary by the ruling Communist Party newspaper People’s Daily.  

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content