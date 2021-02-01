International Owl Center gains even more international support

HOUSTON, Minn. (WXOW) - While it is easy to get caught up in the negatives of the pandemic, some have actually seen positive outcomes in the past year, like the International Owl Center in Houston.

The center practically bases its existence on in-person and hands-on experiences. That's why this past year has been interesting for them due to COVID-19 said Executive Director Karla Bloem.

"COVID has definitely been a challenge for us," said Bloem. "In trying to work through what we can do different, the obvious thing to look at is doing online programming."

In the blink of an eye that online programming took off, attracting owl enthusiasts in the area and around the globe. It is a new platform they're anxious to keep growing even after the pandemic.

"Our biggest presentation we had over 617 devices connected. We've had up to 20 countries and 42 states watching simultaneously, so it has been hugely popular and something we need to continue in future years," said Bloem.

The town of Houston usually hosts an annual "Festival of Owls" and while many of the events won't get to happen this year, some of the old traditions still will with their improvised festival running from March 5-7.

"There's still just a few things that we can pick out and still do. One of those that has been hugely popular is our International Owl Art Contest for children," said Bloem.

The Owl Center has received over 2,600 pieces of artwork for the competition, spread out from over 50 countries. This event is helping keep the spirit alive for this small town staple.

"The International Owl Center definitely puts Houston on the map," said Bloem.