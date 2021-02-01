Iran state TV airs launch of new satellite-carrying rocket

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian state TV has aired the launch of the country’s newest satellite-carrying rocket, which it said was able to reach a height of 500 kilometers (310 miles). The footage of the solid-liquid-fueled rocket showed the launch taking place in daytime in a desert environment. The report did not say when the launch happened. The rocket is called Zuljanah, a religious name referring to the horse of Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad. It did not launch a satellite into orbit. State TV said in Monday’s report that the rocket is capable of carrying a 220-kilogram (485-pound) satellite.