January weather recap: 2021 starts warm

A look back...

January is typically the coldest month of the year for La Crosse but recorded warmer-than-average. Since November, the average monthly temperatures were above average by more than 5 degrees.

January has a monthly average of 17.4 degrees. January of 2021 had average temperatures of 23.4 degrees which is six degrees above average. 2021 is the 8th year in the last 10 years with above-average temperatures (2014 & 2019 were the below-average years).

There were only 8 days in the month with below-average temperatures. But we also note that threes of the below-average days missed average by 2 degrees or less. The coldest day of January was the 27th with a high of 21 and a low of zero, which is not too bad for Wisconsin in the winter.

Throughout the entire month, the temperature only dropped to zero three times and never fell below zero. No sub-zero temperatures in the month of January as only occurred in 5 other years (1891, 1923, 1990, 2002 & 2006). The month averages at least 9 days falling sub-zero.

Looking ahead...

February is the last month of Meteorological winter and is the 3rd coldest month of the year.

Average temperatures start the climb this month. Averages reach 36 degrees for a high and 19 degrees for a low by the end of the month. On average temperatures climb, but the February outlook gives La Crosse a 50% chance of a below-average month.

The first few days of the month will not reflect that prediction. However, by the weekend temperatures could fall. Single digits for highs and lows sub-zero are in the 7-day forecast. This could be the first several-day arctic blast for the La Crosse area. The last time temperatures were this cold was Christmas day and it was a short cold blast.

Outside of cold weather, February averages 8.2 inches of snowfall. So a wintry month is still ahead for the Coulee Region.

Buckle up! February could be a long month, even though it's the shortest of the year!

For more information on January's warmer than average and below-normal precipitation from the National Weather Service - Click here!.