Judge sets trial for Green Bay man charged with 18th OWI

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A judge says the case of a 74-year-old Green Bay man charged with his 18th drunken driving offense will go to trial. Wallace Bowers was arrested last month after a crash that took out power lines and caused an outage. WLUK-TV reports that Bowers faces 15 years in prison if convicted. Bowers had 17 prior operating while intoxicated convictions between 1988 and 2011. He had a valid license to drive at the time of last month’s accident. A law that went into effect in 2018 requires driver’s licenses to be revoked after a 4th OWI conviction. Bowers said at his initial court appearance that he’d been sober since 2011 and blamed medications for interfering with the few drinks he had.