Lawyer tied to Texas AG probe found tracking device on truck

DALLAS (AP) — A Texas lawyer says he found a tracking device on his pickup truck during an escalating court battle with a businessman at the center of an FBI investigation into Attorney General Ken Paxton. In a court filing Monday, Steve Lemmon offered no evidence of how the tracker came to be on his truck and acknowledged not knowing who put it there. But he says “the surveillance clearly appears to be tied to” his case with Nate Paul. Paul’s lawyer called the allegation shocking and says he has no reason to believe Paul was involved. Paxton’s defenses attorney, Philip Hilder, declined to comment.