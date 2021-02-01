Legal group offers free advice to WI businesses

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin small businesses affected by COVID-19 and the tough economy of 2020 can receive free legal advice, provided through the State Bar of Wisconsin Business Law Section and Marquette Volunteer Legal Clinic.

Small businesses include, but are not limited to restaurants and bars; retail; health, beauty, and fitness; automotive repair; travel and lodging, and recreation.

According to a news release, the services is available Fridays, beginning Feb.5, 2021. Hour-long appointments are at 8:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., and 10:30 a.m.

Wisconsin-licensed lawyers will offer free consultations, by Zoom or by phone, of up to one hour.

If a business law issue cannot be adequately addressed during the session, the business person may be referred for an additional one-hour session at no charge.

Topics include, but are not limited to:

Finance and lending

Insurance claims/coverage

Commercial leases and contracts

Tax

Labor and employment

Real estate

Commercial debtor/creditor

Regulatory compliance, including privacy and COVID-19 related requirements

Exclusions: Litigation; entity selection and formation; patent, trademark, or other intellectual property issues; or commercial real estate transactions.