Major storm hits Northeast, more than foot of snow forecast

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest winter storm to wallop the Northeast is shutting down vaccination sites and snarling other pandemic-related services in many states that could see as much as a foot of snow by Monday evening. Lara Pagano, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, says a nor’easter developing off the mid-Atlantic coast will be a “pretty slow mover” as it brings heavy snow and strong winds through Tuesday. Snow has made its way through Pennsylvania and into New York, Connecticut and New Jersey. Due to the weather, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy closed the state’s six mega sites that distribute COVID-19 vaccines.