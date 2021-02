(WXOW) - The Safe Haven Law allows a parent to relinquish their newborn, under 72 hours old, to a police officer, 911 medical emergency staff, or a hospital staff member without fear of legal consequence.

On Medical Monday, News 19's Mike Beiermeister chats with Jennifer Linse, in behavioral health at Gundersen Health System about this law.

To learn more, visit https://dcf.wisconsin.gov/cps/safehaven