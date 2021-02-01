Middle school students return to the classroom

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Parents prepare for adjustment as Logan Middle School students return to in-person learning.

La Crosse School District sixth through eighth graders started a hybrid learning model on Monday. Some students will attend in-person learning two days a week and the rest remotely get instruction.

As Heather Mason dropped her daughter off she said COVID-19 preventative measures made her feel confident. They're excited to return, but a little anxious about being around others.

"I think a lot of it's just the social settings. I mean she's been home now for months so it's different to be back into the school," Mason said.

Principal Amber Erickson said social anxiety is understandable.

"You know the first couple of weeks for sure during their homeroom time we're going to be spending that time building that relationship and getting to know each other again because it's different," Erickson said.

She also said students will travel in groups called "cohorts" to limit student-to-student interaction and prepare for contact tracing if necessary.

The hybrid method took planning that Erickson said is worth it so staff and students could be back in the building.

"We went into this field because we love seeing our students every day," Erickson said. "We love building relationships and we love being close to them. So it's all worth it."

The school district plans for high school students to follow the same hybrid model starting February, 8.

Elementary students returned to full-time in-person learning on January, 20.