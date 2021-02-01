Mississippi deputy fatally shot while responding to call

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say a southern Mississippi sheriff’s deputy has been fatally shot while responding to a call of an attempted suicide. Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam told the Sun Herald that Lt. Michael Boutte was shot as he tried to get out of his vehicle Monday near a home. Adam says the suspect then fired at a second responding deputy who returned fire and injured the suspect. Boutte was airlifted to a New Orleans hospital and later pronounced dead. The unidentified suspect was also hospitalized. Boutte was an Air Force veteran who had been in law enforcement for eight years.