Monday’s Scores

9:00 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Benton Community 60, South Tama County, Tama 43

Calamus-Wheatland 77, North Cedar, Stanwood 54

Diagonal 44, Orient-Macksburg 27

Edgewood-Colesburg 69, East Buchanan, Winthrop 28

Harlan 91, Greene County 38

Janesville 73, BCLUW, Conrad 47

St. Mary’s, Remsen 78, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 18

Valley, West Des Moines 66, Ankeny 44

Washington 59, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 46

West Valley Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

River Valley, Correctionville 52, MVAO-CO-U 29

Semifinal=

Ridge View 52, Kingsley-Pierson 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bedford vs. Clarinda Academy, ccd.

Bettendorf vs. Mount Vernon, ccd.

Mediapolis vs. Winfield-Mount Union, ccd.

Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton vs. Quad Cities, Ill., ccd.

Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls vs. North Tama, Traer, ppd.

Van Buren, Keosauqua vs. WACO, Wayland, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

AGWSR, Ackley 51, South Hardin 26

Akron-Westfield 49, Hinton 45

Albia 46, Fairfield 44

Belle Plaine 69, Highland, Riverside 56

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 38, LeMars 36

Central Elkader 49, Starmont 31

Central Springs 54, Rockford 19

Diagonal 54, Orient-Macksburg 45

East Buchanan, Winthrop 53, Edgewood-Colesburg 34

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 57, Central City 40

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 52, Washington 25

Nashua-Plainfield 60, Waterloo Christian School 43

Newton 61, Oskaloosa 43

Pella 44, Norwalk 38

Regina, Iowa City 53, Northeast, Goose Lake 46

Shenandoah 41, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 35

St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 53, St. Mary’s, Remsen 47

Valley Community, Elgin 47, Ankeny 45

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 43, Tripoli 35

West Bend-Mallard 54, Harris-Lake Park 24

West Liberty 72, Durant-Bennett 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bishop Garrigan vs. Lake Mills, ppd. to Feb 1st.

Mediapolis vs. Winfield-Mount Union, ccd.

Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton vs. Quad Cities, Ill., ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

