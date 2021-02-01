Monday’s Scores

Monday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashwaubenon 83, Green Bay Southwest 74
Bangor 60, Royall 37
Bangor 69, Hillsboro 26
Benton 53, Belmont 40
Berlin 61, Greendale 45
Bloomer 42, Hayward 36
Bonduel 62, Iola-Scandinavia 57
Brodhead 84, Black Hawk 58
Cameron 70, Bloomer 47
Colby 63, Gilman 41
Colfax 75, Boyceville 53
Columbus Catholic 68, Owen-Withee 50
Columbus Catholic 84, Abbotsford 56
Darlington 82, Cuba City 80
Eau Claire Memorial 69, Hudson 56
Edgerton 61, Middleton 60
Edgewood 68, River Valley 39
Elk Mound 51, Colfax 37
Fall Creek 77, Mondovi 48
Fall River 65, Palmyra-Eagle 61
Frederic 42, Clayton 30
Gilmanton 77, Independence 52
Green Bay East 69, Green Bay Preble 62
Greenfield 68, Union Grove 60
Hillsboro 48, Brookwood 41
Hurley 64, Three Lakes 51
Janesville Parker 67, Big Foot 50
Kohler 69, Manitowoc Lutheran 54
Lake Holcombe 70, Cornell 44
Little Chute 56, Oconto Falls 35
Martin Luther 76, Catholic Central 55
Medford Area 63, Altoona 51
Merrill 64, Shawano 50
Merrill 76, Northland Pines 64
Milwaukee Lutheran 73, Shorewood 42
Monroe 71, Oregon 43
Necedah 74, Wonewoc-Center 32
Neenah 64, Marshfield 30
North Crawford 52, La Farge 43
Oconomowoc 61, Mukwonago 59
Oconto 62, Peshtigo 38
Oshkosh North 79, Green Bay West 40
Pecatonica 69, Juda 38
Prescott 69, Ellsworth 67
Random Lake 46, Port Washington 43
Regis 66, Thorp 33
River Falls 60, Tomah 53
Saint Thomas More 60, Catholic Central 45
Sauk Prairie 48, Baraboo 30
Seneca 58, De Soto 34
Seymour 65, Coleman 54
Seymour 70, Shawano 63
Sheboygan Area Luth. 96, St. Marys Springs 73
Shiocton 54, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 37
Shullsburg 83, Highland 46
South Shore 68, Washburn 54
Southern Door 86, Oconto 61
Southwestern 71, Riverdale 41
Stevens Point 54, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 46
Stratford 55, Phillips 36
The Prairie School 70, Racine Lutheran 53
Tigerton 67, White Lake 56
Waterford 67, Elkhorn Area 60
Waukesha South 70, Waukesha North 51
Waunakee 69, Janesville Parker 63
Wisconsin Heights 79, Pardeeville 72
Xavier 83, Winneconne 55
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Wild Rose vs. Almond-Bancroft, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abbotsford 48, Rib Lake 35
Altoona 57, Fall Creek 45
Appleton East 61, Oshkosh West 42
Appleton North 61, Appleton West 55
Auburndale 55, Newman Catholic 34
Badger 68, Delavan-Darien 41
Blair-Taylor 80, Whitehall 43
Bloomer 36, Cumberland 31
Bloomer 68, Spooner 39
Brillion 50, Two Rivers 40
Clear Lake 42, Flambeau 41
Crandon 53, Three Lakes 37
Drummond 50, Frederic 31
Durand 57, Elmwood/Plum City 26
Edgewood 66, Milton 27
Elcho 65, White Lake 39
Elkhorn Area 55, Waterford 32
Freedom 49, Fox Valley Lutheran 18
Green Bay Southwest 58, Bay Port 47
Greendale 57, Hamilton 44
Hillsboro 79, New Lisbon 27
Hortonville 77, New London 47
Hurley 60, Bayfield 21
Kaukauna 76, Neenah 70
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 58, Racine St. Catherine’s 51
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 52, Ripon 47
Kewaskum 48, Plymouth 36
Kiel 37, Two Rivers 35
Kiel 59, Sheboygan Falls 39
Lakeland 69, Pacelli 59
Lancaster 52, Southwestern 30
Laona-Wabeno 72, Florence 26
Luther 56, Black River Falls 20
Mishicot 57, Howards Grove 52
Mukwonago 47, Oconomowoc 41
New Glarus 64, Potosi/Cassville 44
New Holstein 45, Chilton 27
Notre Dame 73, Green Bay Preble 19
Oostburg 62, Xavier 47
Palmyra-Eagle 42, Williams Bay 26
Prescott 50, New Richmond 37
Randolph 79, Hustisford 37
River Falls 57, Ashland 52
Roncalli 64, Chilton 38
Saint Francis 37, Kenosha Christian Life 23
Somerset 58, Baldwin-Woodville 39
Stoughton 35, Burlington 33
Turner 39, Evansville 23
Verona Area 45, La Crosse Central 37
Watertown Luther Prep 69, Columbus 66
Weston 49, De Soto 44
Whitewater 69, Big Foot 26
Wisconsin Dells 68, Wautoma 35
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/