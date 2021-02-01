Skip to Content

Monday’s Scores

9:20 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashwaubenon 83, Green Bay Southwest 74

Bangor 60, Royall 37

Bangor 69, Hillsboro 26

Benton 53, Belmont 40

Berlin 61, Greendale 45

Bloomer 42, Hayward 36

Bonduel 62, Iola-Scandinavia 57

Brodhead 84, Black Hawk 58

Cameron 70, Bloomer 47

Colby 63, Gilman 41

Colfax 75, Boyceville 53

Columbus Catholic 68, Owen-Withee 50

Columbus Catholic 84, Abbotsford 56

Darlington 82, Cuba City 80

Eau Claire Memorial 69, Hudson 56

Edgerton 61, Middleton 60

Edgewood 68, River Valley 39

Elk Mound 51, Colfax 37

Fall Creek 77, Mondovi 48

Fall River 65, Palmyra-Eagle 61

Frederic 42, Clayton 30

Gilmanton 77, Independence 52

Green Bay East 69, Green Bay Preble 62

Greenfield 68, Union Grove 60

Hillsboro 48, Brookwood 41

Hurley 64, Three Lakes 51

Janesville Parker 67, Big Foot 50

Kohler 69, Manitowoc Lutheran 54

Lake Holcombe 70, Cornell 44

Little Chute 56, Oconto Falls 35

Martin Luther 76, Catholic Central 55

Medford Area 63, Altoona 51

Merrill 64, Shawano 50

Merrill 76, Northland Pines 64

Milwaukee Lutheran 73, Shorewood 42

Monroe 71, Oregon 43

Necedah 74, Wonewoc-Center 32

Neenah 64, Marshfield 30

North Crawford 52, La Farge 43

Oconomowoc 61, Mukwonago 59

Oconto 62, Peshtigo 38

Oshkosh North 79, Green Bay West 40

Pecatonica 69, Juda 38

Prescott 69, Ellsworth 67

Random Lake 46, Port Washington 43

Regis 66, Thorp 33

River Falls 60, Tomah 53

Saint Thomas More 60, Catholic Central 45

Sauk Prairie 48, Baraboo 30

Seneca 58, De Soto 34

Seymour 65, Coleman 54

Seymour 70, Shawano 63

Sheboygan Area Luth. 96, St. Marys Springs 73

Shiocton 54, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 37

Shullsburg 83, Highland 46

South Shore 68, Washburn 54

Southern Door 86, Oconto 61

Southwestern 71, Riverdale 41

Stevens Point 54, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 46

Stratford 55, Phillips 36

The Prairie School 70, Racine Lutheran 53

Tigerton 67, White Lake 56

Waterford 67, Elkhorn Area 60

Waukesha South 70, Waukesha North 51

Waunakee 69, Janesville Parker 63

Wisconsin Heights 79, Pardeeville 72

Xavier 83, Winneconne 55

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Wild Rose vs. Almond-Bancroft, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbotsford 48, Rib Lake 35

Altoona 57, Fall Creek 45

Appleton East 61, Oshkosh West 42

Appleton North 61, Appleton West 55

Auburndale 55, Newman Catholic 34

Badger 68, Delavan-Darien 41

Blair-Taylor 80, Whitehall 43

Bloomer 36, Cumberland 31

Bloomer 68, Spooner 39

Brillion 50, Two Rivers 40

Clear Lake 42, Flambeau 41

Crandon 53, Three Lakes 37

Drummond 50, Frederic 31

Durand 57, Elmwood/Plum City 26

Edgewood 66, Milton 27

Elcho 65, White Lake 39

Elkhorn Area 55, Waterford 32

Freedom 49, Fox Valley Lutheran 18

Green Bay Southwest 58, Bay Port 47

Greendale 57, Hamilton 44

Hillsboro 79, New Lisbon 27

Hortonville 77, New London 47

Hurley 60, Bayfield 21

Kaukauna 76, Neenah 70

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 58, Racine St. Catherine’s 51

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 52, Ripon 47

Kewaskum 48, Plymouth 36

Kiel 37, Two Rivers 35

Kiel 59, Sheboygan Falls 39

Lakeland 69, Pacelli 59

Lancaster 52, Southwestern 30

Laona-Wabeno 72, Florence 26

Luther 56, Black River Falls 20

Mishicot 57, Howards Grove 52

Mukwonago 47, Oconomowoc 41

New Glarus 64, Potosi/Cassville 44

New Holstein 45, Chilton 27

Notre Dame 73, Green Bay Preble 19

Oostburg 62, Xavier 47

Palmyra-Eagle 42, Williams Bay 26

Prescott 50, New Richmond 37

Randolph 79, Hustisford 37

River Falls 57, Ashland 52

Roncalli 64, Chilton 38

Saint Francis 37, Kenosha Christian Life 23

Somerset 58, Baldwin-Woodville 39

Stoughton 35, Burlington 33

Turner 39, Evansville 23

Verona Area 45, La Crosse Central 37

Watertown Luther Prep 69, Columbus 66

Weston 49, De Soto 44

Whitewater 69, Big Foot 26

Wisconsin Dells 68, Wautoma 35

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

