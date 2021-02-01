Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Hundreds of members of Myanmar’s Parliament remain confined inside their government housing in the country’s capital, a day after the military staged a coup and detained senior politicians including Nobel laureate and de facto government leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The takeover came the morning lawmakers from all of the country had gathered in the capital for the opening of the new parliamentary session and follows days of worry that a coup was coming. One of the lawmakers said Tuesday that he and 400-some parliament members were able to speak with one another inside the compound and communicate with their constituencies by phone, but were not allowed to leave. The lawmaker spoke on condition of anonymity out of concern for his safety.