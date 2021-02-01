No. 25 Drake routs Illinois State 95-60 after return to poll

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Tremell Murphy scored 30 points and No. 25 Drake rolled past Illinois State 95-60 on Monday night in the Bulldogs’ first game as a ranked team in nearly 13 years. ShanQuan Hemphill had 18 points for the unbeaten Bulldogs, who improved to 37-4 in the Knapp Center under coach Darian DeVries. Antonio Reeves led Illinois State with 20 points. The Bulldogs had little trouble with the Redbirds after struggling to a 78-76 overtime win in Sunday’s series opener. Reeves had 27 points in the first meeting.