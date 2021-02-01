No foul play in Blue River fatal fire, authorities say

BLUE RIVER (WKOW) -- Authorities believe that a fatal fire in Grant County did not involve foul play.

The announcement came in a press release from the Grant County Sheriff's Office Monday morning.

The Jan. 23 house fire in Blue River killed three people, including two children.

While authorities have not yet identified the cause of the blaze, they were able to say they on Monday that they could rule out foul play.

"At this time the cause is undetermined and the investigation is still going; however there is no indication of foul play or that it was an intentional act," the press release said.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office and State Fire Marshal's Office are working together to investigate the fire.