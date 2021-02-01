Packers planning for long-term future that includes Rodgers

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst and coach Matt LaFleur say they expect Aaron Rodgers to remain their team’s starting quarterback in 2021 and beyond. Gutekunst and LaFleur made those comments Monday during season-ending Zoom sessions with reporters. Rodgers had said after the Packers’ 31-26 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC championship game that “there’s a lot of guys’ futures that are uncertain, myself included.”