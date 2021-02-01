Q&A: Stanley Tucci on grief, food and ‘Supernova’

NEW YORK (AP) — Stanley Tucci’s pandemic experiences have run the gamut. He has home-schooled little kids. He has, rather famously, mixed cocktails. He has had the virus. He has worked on film and TV sets with new safety protocols. He has written a memoir — the first draft in London’s first lockdown, the second draft in its second. And he is starring in a newly released film in which he gives one of the finest performances of his career. In “Supernova,” Tucci plays Tusker, a novelist on the edge of dementia. The film, currently playing in theaters, will be available to rent digitally Feb. 16.