Sexton scores 26 points, Cavaliers edge Timberwolves 100-98

CLEVELAND (AP) — Collin Sexton scored 26 points and Jarrett Allen had 23 points and 18 rebounds, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 100-98 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves and a split of their home-and-home series.

Darius Garland had 19 points and 11 assists for the Cavaliers, who had lost four of their last five games, including a 109-104 decision at Minnesota one night earlier.

Allen blocked five shots in his initial start since being acquired from Brooklyn on Jan. 14. D’Angelo Russell scored 18 points and No. 1 overall draft pick Anthony Edwards had 13 points in his third NBA start for the Timberwolves.